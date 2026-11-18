Bridges totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Raptors.

After scoring just five points on 2-of-5 shooting in Sunday's win over Toronto, Bridges was more aggressive hunting his shot and turned in an efficient outing. The veteran swingman finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer and has now dropped 17-plus points in two of his last three games, averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes per showing during that span.