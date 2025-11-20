McBride isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

McBride will retreat to the bench with Jalen Brunson (ankle) set to return from a two-game absence. McBride took advantage of his chances to start, highlighted by a 25-point showing Monday against the Heat, but he's averaging only 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in his last seven appearances as a reserve.