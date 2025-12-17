site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Miles McBride: Won't play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McBride (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Pacers.
McBride suffered a high-ankle sprain back on Dec. 7 and is scheduled to be re-evaluated any day now. However, it seems unlikely that he will return in time for Friday's game against the 76ers.
