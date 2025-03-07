Robinson (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson will be available for this matchup against a red-hot Lakers team, but he'll be coming off the bench since OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns will start in the frontcourt. Robinson is averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 boards and 0.3 blocks per game in his three appearances this season, though he's only started once -- and it happened in a contest where Towns was out.