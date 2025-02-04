Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Robinson (ankle) has been cleared for contact activities, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery on his left ankle. However, his move to contact in practice suggests that the big man could be ramping up for a return to game action in the near future. Once healthy, the 26-year-old should serve as the club's primary backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, though it wouldn't come as a surprise if Robinson is brought back under a minutes restriction.