Robinson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Robinson has fully recovered from an offseason procedure on his left ankle, and he is set to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut Friday. His return gives the Knicks' frontcourt a needed boost as Ariel Hukporti is set to miss at least four weeks due to a torn meniscus in his knee. Robinson appeared in 31 regular-season games (including 21 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign and averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 24.8 minutes per game.