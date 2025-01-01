Robinson (ankle) has yet to begin running full speed but is expected to be cleared for full practice at some point in January, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery but appears to still be multiple weeks from suiting up for games. The 26-year-old center hasn't appeared in a game this season, allowing for Precious Achiuwa to operate as the Knicks' backup 5. Robinson shouldn't be expected back until at least late January.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Likely out through late January•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not yet cleared for practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: To miss start of season•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Gets second surgery on ankle•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out for season•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Wednesday•