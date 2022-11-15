Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against Utah.
Robinson is slated to miss a sixth straight game due to right knee soreness, but he appears close to a return as coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that the big man is considered day-to-day. Robinson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Denver.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out at least one week•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Just shy of double-double•