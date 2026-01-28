Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Robinson has not been cleared for back-to-back sets as the Knicks continue to exercise caution with the center. He had a terrific showing Tuesday against the Kings and even closed the game over Karl-Anthony Towns, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes.
