Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Robinson played 13 minutes off the bench for New York on Thursday in the overtime loss to the Lakers, but the Knicks will have to lean on other frontcourt players in the second game of a back-to-back Friday against the Clippers. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is likely to get more time on the floor if he's cleared to play.