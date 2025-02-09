Robinson (ankle) is reportedly targeting to return to the floor before next month for the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Knicks may be on the verge of getting Robinson back on the floor to help bolster their frontcourt before March. The 25-year-old is still recovering from left ankle surgery and hasn't played a game for New York all season. During the 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 40.9 percent from the field.