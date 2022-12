Toppin (knee) is expected to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks after imaging revealed a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toppin injured his knee during Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that RJ Barrett could play more power forward with Toppin out, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Cam Reddish and Jericho Sims will also be candidates to see increased roles in the young big man's absence.