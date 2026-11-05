Toppin supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

Toppin delivered efficient scoring in a reserve role, making half of his field-goal attempts and converting all four free throws. However, he committed three turnovers and didn't register a defensive statistic, limiting his overall fantasy contribution. With Pascal Siakam entrenched in the starting lineup and Indiana utilizing several frontcourt options, Toppin remains a situational option in deeper leagues.