Achiuwa accumulated 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 143-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Achiuwa notched season highs in points and steals, as he was able to take advantage of some garbage time in the lopsided win. Fantasy managers won't want to overreact to this outlier, as Achiuwa is averaging 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 18.2 minutes across 14 January outings.