Rose signed a training camp contract with the Knicks on Wednesday.

Rose averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 31 appearances with the Westchester Knicks last season. He remains a long shot to make the Knicks' regular-season roster for 2022-23, but he'll have an opportunity to compete in camp after being a member of the team's Summer League squad.