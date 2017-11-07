Knicks' Trey Burke: Explodes for 43 points for G League squad
Burke poured in 43 points (17-29 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 40 minutes for the G League's Westchester Knicks in their 113-111 victory over the Delaware 87ers on Monday.
Burke inked a two-way contract with the Knicks back in October, but it's expected he'll spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign in the G League unless a rash of injuries hit the backcourt at the NBA level. The 2013 first-round pick is undersized relative to most NBA guards and hasn't consistently shot the ball well enough from 3-point range over his previous four seasons in the league to warrant meaningful minutes.
