default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kolek totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 118-80 loss to the Pistons.

Kolek saw a handful of extra minutes, closing the game as New York was getting blown out by Detroit. Despite some flashes of upside this season, Kolek continues to serve as a depth piece for the Knicks. The arrival of Jose Alvarado could complicate matters even more for Kolek, limiting his fantasy appeal to dynasty formats and very deep redraft leagues.

More News