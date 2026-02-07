Kolek totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 118-80 loss to the Pistons.

Kolek saw a handful of extra minutes, closing the game as New York was getting blown out by Detroit. Despite some flashes of upside this season, Kolek continues to serve as a depth piece for the Knicks. The arrival of Jose Alvarado could complicate matters even more for Kolek, limiting his fantasy appeal to dynasty formats and very deep redraft leagues.