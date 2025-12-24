Kolek is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Kolek has earned a larger rotational role for as of late -- especially since his performance in the Knicks' NBA Cup victory over the Spurs -- and the second-year guard will make his first NBA start of his career Tuesday due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). Kolek has averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 19.8 minutes per game over his last four outings.