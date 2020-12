Bowman was waived by the Clippers on Monday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old joined the Clippers in late November but was unable to win a roster spot during his brief time with the team. Bowman averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 22.6 minutes for Golden State last season, but he'll now return to free agency if he clears waivers.