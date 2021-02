Bowman accounted for 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Iowa.

Bowman was one of three Agua Caliente players that ended with 15 points, and he made the most of his minutes off the bench. Bowman has struggled from the field in his first two games, but the 15-point output was a step in the right direction after he ended with just six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in the season opener.