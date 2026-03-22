Reaves (hip) closed with 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 win over the Magic.

Reaves played through left hip soreness Saturday and appeared to be no worse for wear with a strong all-around performance. The star guard continues to return early-round fantasy value in all formats, averaging 23.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in a whopping 40.0 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.