Coach JJ Redick stated Monday that the team is optimistic Reaves (heel) will return for Friday's game against San Antonio, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves has already been downgraded to out for Monday's clash against Utah, which will mark his fifth straight absence due to a bruised left heel. However, the sharpshooter managed to take part in a stay-ready game earlier in the day Monday and was moving well, per Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. Reaves figures to be in line to take the court Friday as long as he continues to show progress throughout the week.