James (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James will sit out Wednesday's game due to an ankle sprain. The team hasn't shared details on the severity or a timeline, so it's worth monitoring whether the young guard suits up for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings or if his status is shaky heading into the regular season.

