James tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 87-78 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

James kept his offensive momentum going in Summer League, leading the Lakers in scoring Thursday. He appeared in 27 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes per contest.