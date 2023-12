Reddish (groin) will return to the starting lineup Saturday against the Timberwolves, head coach Darwin Ham told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Reddish is available for Saturday's clash and will move straight into the starting lineup. Ham believes his defensive versatility and prowess will allow the Lakers to defend better against a big Timberwolves team. Reddish is averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a starter this season.