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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Impresses again at SL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carr logged 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime win over the Heat at the California Classic Summer League.

Carr did much of his work from beyond the arc again Sunday, knocking down a game-high four three-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points. The 24th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per contest through two Summer League appearances. He figures to remain the Lakers' top option at Summer League for as long as he suits up.

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