Castleton is expected to miss multiple weeks after he recently suffered a fractured right wrist, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Castleton, one of the Lakers' two-way players, hasn't seen any game action at the G League or NBA level since Feb. 14, but it's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury. The fractured wrist comes at an inconvenient time for Castleton, who may have had an outside chance to push Jaxson Hayes for the top backup role at center with his other competitor for the job, Christian Wood (knee) already facing a multi-week absence of his own. The undrafted rookie out of Florida had made just seven appearances for Los Angeles this season but has been a standout performer for the G League's South Bay Lakers when available, averaging 16.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over 24 appearances.