Ayton (knee) will be day-to-day moving forward, head coach JJ Redick told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com following Saturday's win over the Warriors.

Ayton was ruled out of Saturday's contest due to right knee soreness, and it's unclear whether the big man will miss more time. For now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, and if he's unable to play, then Jaxson Hayes should remain in the starting unit.