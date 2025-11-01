default-cbs-image
Ayton logged only 17 minutes on the floor Friday before not returning due to back spasms, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Ayton was available to return in the fourth quarter, according to head coach JJ Redick. However, the team chose to keep him sidelined as a precaution. The veteran big man finished with nine points and no other stats across the board.

