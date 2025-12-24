Ayton notched 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 132-108 loss to Phoenix.

Facing the team he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with as he returned from a two-game absence due to a sore elbow, Ayton delivered his 11th double-double of the season. Seven of those have come in his last 13 contests dating back to Nov. 14, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.8 points, 10.2 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting a stellar 75.0 percent from the floor.