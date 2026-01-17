Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Ayton is managing left knee soreness that puts his availability in question for the first leg of the Lakers' weekend back-to-back. With backup center Jaxson Hayes (hamstring) also questionable, Los Angeles could be without its top two bigs Saturday. If both are sidelined, Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme would be candidates to handle frontcourt minutes.
