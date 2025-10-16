Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Lined up for action vs. Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (rest) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The star big man didn't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, but he's lined up for action Friday. It's set to be Ayton's final exhibition reps prior to Opening Night.
