Ayton provided 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ayton continues to trend in the wrong direction for the Lakers. Over his last seven outings, he's seen 23.6 minutes per game with 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting from the field. Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt don't appear to be serious threats to his starting job for now, however.