Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Ayton is back from a rest day, which will result in Jaxson Hayes returning to the second unit. Joining Ayton in the starting five for Friday's preseason finale will be Gabe Vincent, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
