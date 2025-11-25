Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ayton was forced out of Sunday's game after bruising his right knee, and now he will miss Tuesday's game. It's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tip-off, but the good news is that after Tuesday's game, the Lakers are off until Friday, meaning Ayton will have four full days to rest up. Jaxson Hayes will likely get the start in his absence, and Maxi Kleber should be able to get into the rotation.