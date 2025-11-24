Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jazz, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Ayton sustained a right knee contusion in the first half and won't return in the second. He'll finish with two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes. Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. Ayton's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
