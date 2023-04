Schroder (foot) will be available for Game 4 versus Memphis on Monday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Schroder continues to play through the foot issue, and he'll again be a key reserve off the bench. Through the first three games of this series, Schroder has registered averages of 4.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 turnovers per contest on 35.7 percent shooting.