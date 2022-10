Schroder (not injury related) is set to fly to Los Angeles soon, his status for Sunday's contest against Golden State is to be determined, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Schroder was dealing with a visa issue which has just been resolved, so the guard will return to his team as soon as possible. The 29-year-old will be unavailable Thursday against the Timberwolves, but he has a chance to play Sunday against the Warriors.