Lakers head coach Devin Ham said Schroder practiced Monday and should get a few minutes during Wednesday's exhibition game, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Schroder was late to join the team following his play for Germany in EuroBasket 2022 due to visa issues, but as expected, he returned to the team Monday and is in line to play Wednesday against Golden State. Ham said Schroder will likely be limited during his first game action with the team this year, so they can ramp him up for the regular season.