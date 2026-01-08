Vincent (back) recorded six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 107-91 loss to the Spurs.

Vincent had been sidelined for the Lakers' previous nine games due to a lumbar strain before making his return to action Wednesday. Prior to the contest, head coach JJ Redick said that Vincent would be capped at around 18 minutes, and the veteran guard ended up reaching that limit before he was kept on the bench for the rest of the night. Though Vincent may see his playing-time restriction pushed up a bit in the Lakers' next game Friday versus the Bucks, he's averaging just 21.3 minutes per contest on the season and is unlikely to see his role grow in a major way so long as most of Los Angeles' key contributors are available.