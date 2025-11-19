Vincent (ankle) finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one assist in 16 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 140-126 win over the Jazz.

While LeBron James' (sciatica) season debut captured most of the headlines, Vincent's return from an extended absence of his own helped bring the Los Angeles rotation back to full strength for the first time in 2025-26. Vincent had started in the Lakers' first three games before going down with a slight ligament tear and sprain of his left ankle, but James' return relegated the veteran guard to the bench. Vincent knocked down a couple of outside shots and was a plus-15 during his time on the court, but he's unlikely to be in line for much more than the 16 minutes he received Tuesday while the Lakers have all of their key guards and wings available.