Vincent (knee) is nearing a return to action and intends to play again this season, barring a setback, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Vincent has played just five games for the Lakers this season, with his last appearance coming on Dec. 20 before he underwent left knee surgery. Vincent will likely compete with Spencer Dinwiddie for backup point guard duties behind D'Angelo Russell upon his return.
