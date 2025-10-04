default-cbs-image
Vincent (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Suns, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent was a late scratch for Friday's game, as he is presumably still dealing with a knee issue. He missed practice Tuesday due to the injury. The next chance for him to return to the floor during the preseason will be Sunday against the Warriors.

