Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Not playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vincent (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Suns, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Vincent was a late scratch for Friday's game, as he is presumably still dealing with a knee issue. He missed practice Tuesday due to the injury. The next chance for him to return to the floor during the preseason will be Sunday against the Warriors.
