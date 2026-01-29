Vincent ended with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

After being held scoreless in his previous two outings, Vincent delivered a bounce-back performance Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old guard scored in double figures for just the second time this month, recording his second-highest scoring total through 26 regular-season appearances. Vincent continues to provide a limited impact off the bench for Los Angeles, averaging just 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 17.0 minutes per tilt over his last five games.