Vincent will be re-evaluated following the All-Star break, but he's not expected to be ready to play when the Lakers open their second-half schedule Feb. 22 versus the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Lakers haven't provided any indication that Vincent has suffered a setback in his recovery from the arthroscopic surgery he had on his left knee in late December, but he'll still need some time to regain conditioning and increase his involvement in workouts even if he's cleared for on-court work once re-evaluated. Vincent was expected to serve as a key member of the Lakers' supporting cast this season after signing a three-year, $33 million deal in the offseason, but he's been limited to just five appearances thus far in 2023-24.