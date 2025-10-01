Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Returns for full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vincent (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vincent missed practice Tuesday because of a knee injury, but he appears to have swiftly moved past the issue. The veteran guard should be ready for the start of the preseason Friday against the Warriors. With Marcus Smart (Achilles) limited at training camp, Vincent should operate as the top backup point guard in the interim.