Vincent will not return to Sunday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Vincent suffered the injury in the third quarter and exited for the locker room, where he reportedly underwent X-rays, which came back clean. He concludes the game with three points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and a steal in 18 minutes. If he is forced to miss time, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht could see expanded roles.