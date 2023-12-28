The Lakers announced Wednesday that Vincent underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee and will re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Vincent has played just five games this season while continuously dealing with swelling in his left knee. In order to fix the issue long-term, the 27-year-old guard opted to undergo surgery, which sidelined him at least until after the All-Star break on Feb. 16. With LeBron James (knee) being moved to point guard, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie will all compete for bench minutes in Los Angeles' backcourt.