Vincent (knee) is available in Thursday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, the Lakers have upgraded Vincent from probable to available Thursday. The veteran guard has played a meaningful role in the Los Angeles rotation over his last eight games, during which Vincent has averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 assists, 1.1 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 threes in 24.5 minutes.

