LaRavia amassed six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 victory over the Suns.

LaRavia couldn't get his shot to fall but remained active on both ends of the court, tying his best marks of the season in both blocks and rebounds while accounting for two of his team's 13 steals on the night. He's had a few flashy performances here or there so far this season but likely isn't worth rostering in most league formats.